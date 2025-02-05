Draymond Green News: Good to go Wednesday
Green (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Green will suit up for the first end of Golden State's back-to-back set despite missing seven consecutive games before Monday's win over Orlando. The 34-year-old forward is averaging 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 27.9 minutes per game this season.
