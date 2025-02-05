Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 5:01pm

Green (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Green will suit up for the first end of Golden State's back-to-back set despite missing seven consecutive games before Monday's win over Orlando. The 34-year-old forward is averaging 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 27.9 minutes per game this season.

