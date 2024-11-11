Draymond Green News: Hands out 11 assists

Green closed Sunday's 127-116 victory over the Thunder with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and 11 assists over 31 minutes.

The 11 dimes were a season-high mark for Green. Even though the veteran isn't known for putting up huge numbers on a game-to-game basis, his contributions across the board make him valuable in most formats, but particularly in category-based formats. Green is averaging 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.6 steals per contest in November.