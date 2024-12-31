Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green News: Held to two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Green chipped in two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

The Warriors are trending in the wrong direction with this being their ninth loss of the month. Green hasn't fared well in December, hitting 37.1 percent from the field with averages of 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers over his last nine outings.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
