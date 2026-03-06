Draymond Green News: Helps fuel overtime win
Green totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime win over Houston.
Green was back in his element Thursday, orchestrating the offense and finishing with a team-high eight assists in the narrow victory. The veteran continues to provide unique across-the-board value for fantasy managers, as he has now averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last eight appearances. As long as he can avoid the "injury management" tag on the second half of back-to-backs, Green remains a safe high-floor play in most formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 286 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 259 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 2410 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More