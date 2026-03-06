Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Helps fuel overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Green totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime win over Houston.

Green was back in his element Thursday, orchestrating the offense and finishing with a team-high eight assists in the narrow victory. The veteran continues to provide unique across-the-board value for fantasy managers, as he has now averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last eight appearances. As long as he can avoid the "injury management" tag on the second half of back-to-backs, Green remains a safe high-floor play in most formats.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago