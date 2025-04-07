Draymond Green News: Invisible in loss

Green ended with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

This was one of Green's worst performances of the season. He's been struggling for a while, too, hitting 39.6 percent from the field over his last seven games with 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest. With the Warriors jostling for playoff seeding, they may not have the luxury of resting Green much in the final four games of the regular season.