Draymond Green News: Leads Golden State in win

Green produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 win over the Kings.

Green tied the game-high mark in points, recording just his second 20-plus-point performance on the season. He also sank multiple triples for the 18th time over 52 regular-season games. The veteran big man is not known as a scorer but has stuffed the stat sheet throughout the season, and he is on pace to average his most points per game (9.2) since the 2018-19 season. Over 11 appearances since the All-Star break, Green has averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.1 minutes per contest.