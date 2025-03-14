Draymond Green News: Leads Golden State in win
Green produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 win over the Kings.
Green tied the game-high mark in points, recording just his second 20-plus-point performance on the season. He also sank multiple triples for the 18th time over 52 regular-season games. The veteran big man is not known as a scorer but has stuffed the stat sheet throughout the season, and he is on pace to average his most points per game (9.2) since the 2018-19 season. Over 11 appearances since the All-Star break, Green has averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now