Draymond Green News: Not listed on report for Wednesday
Green (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers.
Green took a seat for Sunday's regular-season finale -- a loss to the Clippers -- but will return to action for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. The veteran big man averaged 6.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest over his final six regular-season games.
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