Draymond Green News: Posts rebound-assist double-double

Green racked up seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 loss to the Heat.

There are few players in the league who hit the rare rebound-assist milestone with any frequency, but Green's lower shot volume has allowed him to achieve it frequently throughout his career. Jonathan Kuminga's (ankle) extended absence is expect to reap further benefits for Green and Trayce-Jackson Davis, who will join Green to defend the interior.