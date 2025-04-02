Draymond Green News: Posts triple-double

Green accumulated 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 win over Memphis.

Green didn't have a good shooting performance and needed 12 shots to score 13 points, mainly due to his struggles from the three-point line. However, the veteran forward found a way to make his presence felt in other areas and finished with his second triple-double of the campaign. Green, who was recently named the Defensive Player of the month in the Western Conference for the games played in March, is averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest over his last 10 contests.