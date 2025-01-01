Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 1:46pm

Green (back) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Green has been dealing with back soreness that has kept his playing status uncertain and has impacted his play while on the floor like it did against Cleveland when he shot 1-for-10 from the field and finished with two points in a loss. However, the veteran contributes in other areas, as he's grabbed at least eight rebounds and dished out at least five assists in his last three games.

