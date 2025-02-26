Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green News: Puts up 15 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Green closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over the Hornets.

Green's shot volume was exceptionally high in the win. His 12 shot attempts marked the veteran's second-highest total of the season in the category. Green has reached double-digit scoring totals several times this season, and his fantasy value is heightened when he can match production alongside his excellent contribution in secondary categories.

