Draymond Green News: Puts up 15 points in blowout
Green closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over the Hornets.
Green's shot volume was exceptionally high in the win. His 12 shot attempts marked the veteran's second-highest total of the season in the category. Green has reached double-digit scoring totals several times this season, and his fantasy value is heightened when he can match production alongside his excellent contribution in secondary categories.
