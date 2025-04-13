Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Quickly returns Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Green (neck) checked back in at the 1:30 mark of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green briefly went to the locker room after appearing to tweak his neck while diving for a loose ball. The injury doesn't appear to be serious as he was able to return to the floor after just 10 minutes in the locker room.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now