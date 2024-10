Green finished Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

This was a brutal dud for Green on a night in which Stephen Curry left early with an ankle issue. Green has had a rough start to the campaign, but he may step into a much larger role if Curry is forced to miss some time.