Draymond Green News: Records double-double in loss
Green ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to San Antonio.
Green recorded his first double-double since Dec 31 during the defeat. He was only two assists shy of his first triple-double of the season, and it's the kind of production the Warriors need as they make a desperate push for the playoffs without the services of Stephen Curry (knee). Green and the rest of the lineup will have it easier when their star point guard returns.
