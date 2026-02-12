Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Records double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:33am

Green ended with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to San Antonio.

Green recorded his first double-double since Dec 31 during the defeat. He was only two assists shy of his first triple-double of the season, and it's the kind of production the Warriors need as they make a desperate push for the playoffs without the services of Stephen Curry (knee). Green and the rest of the lineup will have it easier when their star point guard returns.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
