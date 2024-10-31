Draymond Green News: Records season-high 14 points

Green posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 win over the Pelicans.

Green had his best outing of the season during Wednesday's win, tallying a season-high 14 points and five blocks. While Green shouldn't be relied upon to score in bunches consistently, he is averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals in 2024-25.