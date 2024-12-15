Draymond Green News: Retreats to bench

Green will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green will return to a bench role Sunday with Kevon Looney being elevated into the starting lineup. This is just the second game this season in which Green will not start. In his other game in a reserve role, Green posted 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes of action.