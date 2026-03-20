Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Scoreless in 22 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:59pm

Green contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons.

Green failed to score despite playing 22 minutes, as his offense continues to regress. At this point, he is basically a non-factor on that end of the floor, averaging just 8.4 points per game this season. Now toward the backend of his career, it's fair to say that Green is no longer a must-roster player in any fantasy format.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
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