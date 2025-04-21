Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Steps up defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 8:50am

Green logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 win over Houston in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Green couldn't generate much on offense, but stepped up big time on the defensive end. During the regular season, Green appeared in 70 games with averages of 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
