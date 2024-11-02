Draymond Green News: Tallies first double-double

Green racked up 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 127-121 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Green was efficient on the offensive end but uncharacteristically struggled from the charity stripe, where he hit 55.6 percent of his tries. His rebounding numbers have been noticeably down to kick off the 2024-25 campaign, so it was a positive sign to see him round back into form during the team's third straight win.