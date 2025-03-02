Draymond Green News: Teases triple-double in loss

Green finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the 76ers.

The veteran big came within sniffing distance of his first triple-double of the season, and the 33rd of his career. Green has been finding his groove, scoring in double digits in six of the last seven games while averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 assists, 6.4 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks, but the return of Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) could shake up the Warriors' frontcourt.