Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Vintage performance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Green notched seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game win over the Clippers.

Green turned back the clock, completely locking down Kawhi Leonard during the fourth quarter, helping Golden State to an improbable victory. While it has been mostly a disappointing campaign from a statistical standpoint, Green was able to remind everyone just what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. The Warriors will now travel to Phoenix, with the winner going on to face the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Best Pickups, Sleepers & Who to Bench
Author Image
Adam King
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago