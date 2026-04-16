Draymond Green News: Vintage performance Wednesday
Green notched seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game win over the Clippers.
Green turned back the clock, completely locking down Kawhi Leonard during the fourth quarter, helping Golden State to an improbable victory. While it has been mostly a disappointing campaign from a statistical standpoint, Green was able to remind everyone just what he can do on the defensive end of the floor. The Warriors will now travel to Phoenix, with the winner going on to face the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
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