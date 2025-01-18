Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Will play vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 4:03pm

Green (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Green has missed the last three games for the Warriors with an illness and will be able to return Saturday against Washington. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

