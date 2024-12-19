Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green News: Will start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:53pm

Coach Steve Kerr said that Green will start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Sunday's loss to Dallas. The veteran has seen the floor in four consecutive outings following a two-game absence due to a calf injury, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.0 minutes per contest.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now