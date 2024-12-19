Draymond Green News: Will start Thursday

Coach Steve Kerr said that Green will start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Sunday's loss to Dallas. The veteran has seen the floor in four consecutive outings following a two-game absence due to a calf injury, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.0 minutes per contest.