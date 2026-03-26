Drew Cisse Injury: Sidelined through illness

Cisse didn't play in Wednesday's 120-118 G League win over the Long Island Nets due to illness.

Cisse was unable to extend his streak of 12 G League starts, with Abou Ousmane taking his place for Wednesday's game. While it's unclear when the first-choice center will be cleared to resume his usual workload, there may be only a couple more chances for him to play this season. He had been reliable mostly on the boards, tallying double-digit rebounds in 10 of his 33 regular-season appearances.