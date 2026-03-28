Drew Cisse News: All-around effort in win
Cisse (illness) registered 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 132-128 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Cisse was quite active in his comeback from a minor ailment, regaining a starting spot and playing his most minutes since March 4. The center came close to a double-double thanks to his efficient performance from the field and strength on the boards. While he's not a regular scorer, he's reliable for his average of 7.6 rebounds per game if he continues to be chosen over Abou Ousmane going forward.
Drew Cisse
Free Agent
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