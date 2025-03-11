Drew Eubanks Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Eubanks (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Eubanks won't play Tuesday due to left hip soreness, and with the Clippers playing a back-to-back set, that puts him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game against the Heat. With Eubanks and Ben Simmons (knee) both sidelined, Kobe Brown could see an uptick in minutes as the Clippers' backup center behind Ivica Zubac.