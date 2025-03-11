Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Eubanks (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Eubanks won't play Tuesday due to left hip soreness, and with the Clippers playing a back-to-back set, that puts him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game against the Heat. With Eubanks and Ben Simmons (knee) both sidelined, Kobe Brown could see an uptick in minutes as the Clippers' backup center behind Ivica Zubac.

Drew Eubanks
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
