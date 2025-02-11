Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks

Drew Eubanks Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Eubanks (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Eubanks sprained his left ankle during the Clippers' 130-110 win over the Jazz, and the injury is severe enough for him to be ruled out for Wednesday's contest. He hasn't seen many minutes at center since being traded by Utah in early February, so the Clippers could go with a small-ball lineup Wednesday with Nicolas Batum or Kobe Brown at the five when Ivica Zubac is resting on the bench.

Drew Eubanks
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
