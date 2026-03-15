Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks Injury: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Eubanks (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah.

Eubanks will end up sitting for both games of the Kings' back-to-back weekend set due to a sore left thumb, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Tuesday's game against the Spurs. Dylan Cardwell will serve as the Kings' top backup center behind starter Maxime Raynaud in Eubanks' absence.

Drew Eubanks
Sacramento Kings
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