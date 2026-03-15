Drew Eubanks Injury: Sitting Sunday
Eubanks (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah.
Eubanks will end up sitting for both games of the Kings' back-to-back weekend set due to a sore left thumb, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Tuesday's game against the Spurs. Dylan Cardwell will serve as the Kings' top backup center behind starter Maxime Raynaud in Eubanks' absence.
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