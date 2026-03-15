Drew Eubanks Injury: To undergo surgery
Eubanks will have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports Sunday.
Eubanks sustained a torn UCL in his left thumb during Wednesday's game against the Hornets, which will require surgery. A timetable for his return will likely become clearer following the surgery, which is set to occur on March 18. Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell figure to get ample run at the five spot for as long as Eubanks is sidelined, which seems likely to be the remainder of the regular season.
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