Drew Eubanks Injury: Undergoes surgery; out for season
Eubanks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb Wednesday and he will miss the remainder of the season, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Eubanks will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The 28-year-old big man should be healthy by training camp next season, but he'll be looking for a new contract as a free agent this summer.
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