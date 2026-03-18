Drew Eubanks Injury: Undergoes surgery; out for season

Eubanks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb Wednesday and he will miss the remainder of the season, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Eubanks will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The 28-year-old big man should be healthy by training camp next season, but he'll be looking for a new contract as a free agent this summer.