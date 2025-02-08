Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Eubanks suffered a left ankle sprain Saturday against the Jazz and will not return to the game, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Eubanks was traded to the Clippers earlier this week to provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt for Los Angeles. Depending on how much time he may miss due to the ankle sprain, the team may have suffered a costly loss to the second unit. The 27-year-old big man racked up four points, three rebounds and one block in six minutes off the bench in his second game with his new team.

