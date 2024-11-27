Drew Eubanks Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Eubanks won't return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz don't need another injury in their frontcourt, so losing Eubanks is huge in a game where they're already thin in terms of depth. Brice Sensabaugh should see more minutes in the frontcourt with Eubanks out, and this means Walker Kessler is the only healthy true center the Jazz have in their roster for the reminder of the contest.