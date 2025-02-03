Drew Eubanks News: Cleared for Tuesday

Eubanks (recently traded) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Eubanks will be available to make his debut with the Clippers after the club acquired him via trade Saturday. Over his last five outings (two starts) with the Jazz, Eubanks had averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 16.6 minutes per contest.