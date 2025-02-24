Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks News: Cracks rotation Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:15am

Eubanks (ankle) registered two points (1-3 FG), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes in Sunday's 129-111 loss to the Pacers.

Since being acquired from the Jazz on Feb. 1, Eubanks has appeared in just four games for the Clippers, averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per contest. A left ankle sprain caused Eubanks to miss two contests, but the 28-year-old center doesn't look as though he'll be part of the rotation when the Clippers are at full strength. Eubanks benefited Sunday from the Clippers being down two rotation players in Norman Powell (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (foot), both of whom have since been ruled out for Monday's game in Detroit. With Ben Simmons (back) also sitting out, Eubanks should be locked in as the primary backup to starting center Ivica Zubac in Detroit.

