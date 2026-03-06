Drew Eubanks News: Double-double from second unit
Eubanks closed Thursday's 133-123 loss to the Pelicans with 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.
It was the first double-double of the season for Eubanks, and his first in the NBA since 2022-23. The journeyman center is getting a bigger look in the frontcourt rotation with Domantas Sabonis (knee) and De'Andre Hunter (eye) both done for the season, and Eubanks has played double-digit minutes in three of the last four games, putting him on the radar as a punt play in DFS.
