Drew Eubanks

Drew Eubanks News: Ejected Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:05pm

Eubanks was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Eubanks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after delivering a shoulder hit to Zach Edey. Eubanks' night will finish with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes. Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh should see more playing time off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to Eubanks' absence.

Drew Eubanks
Utah Jazz

