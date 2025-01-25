Drew Eubanks News: Ejected Saturday

Eubanks was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Eubanks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after delivering a shoulder hit to Zach Edey. Eubanks' night will finish with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes. Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh should see more playing time off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to Eubanks' absence.