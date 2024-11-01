Drew Eubanks News: Plays productive 20 minutes in loss
Eubanks registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to San Antonio.
The 27-year-old produced in his first game hitting the double-digit mark in minutes, due mainly to a depleted frontcourt missing both Taylor Hendricks (lower leg) and Lauri Markkanen (back). With Hendricks out for the season, it would not come as a surprise to see Eubanks play more minutes in the frontcourt behind Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins and Kyle Filipowski.
