Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks News: Plays productive 20 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Eubanks registered six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to San Antonio.

The 27-year-old produced in his first game hitting the double-digit mark in minutes, due mainly to a depleted frontcourt missing both Taylor Hendricks (lower leg) and Lauri Markkanen (back). With Hendricks out for the season, it would not come as a surprise to see Eubanks play more minutes in the frontcourt behind Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins and Kyle Filipowski.

Drew Eubanks
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now