Drew Eubanks News: Productive off bench

Eubanks accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Charlotte.

Eubanks was two rebounds shy of recording his first double-double of the season Wednesday. With John Collins (hip) and Lauri Markkanen (back) both dealing with injuries, Eubanks should continue to receive increased playing time as a bench option in Utah's frontcourt.