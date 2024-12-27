Fantasy Basketball
Drew Eubanks News: Season-high 15 points in loss

Eubanks amassed 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With John Collins (hip) sidelined for a second consecutive outing, Eubanks notched his highest mark in playing time since Nov. 21. The big man also posted a season-high 15 points while leading Utah's bench in scoring. Over his last five outings, Eubanks has averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds across 13.4 minutes per contest.

