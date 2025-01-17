Drew Eubanks News: Season-high 17 points in spot start

Eubanks contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 136-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Starting at center for the resting Walker Kessler on Friday, Eubanks notched a season-high 17 points and four blocks while co-leading the Jazz with seven rebounds. Eubanks is now averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes while shooting 68.1 percent from the floor across his last nine contests (two starts). The veteran big man has proven to be a useful stopgap solution when Utah chooses to give Kessler a night off, but Eubanks could be hard-pressed for consistent fantasy value when the team's frontcourt is healthier.