Drew Eubanks News: Starting vs. Pels

Eubanks is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

The Jazz will be extremely depleted in the frontcourt, and Eubanks will get the start at center due to the absence of Walker Kessler (rest). This will be Eubanks' second start of the 2024-25 season. He posted eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in his previous start, a 112-111 win over the Nets on Sunday, Jan. 12.