Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks News: Traded to Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 9:50am

The Jazz are trading Eubanks and Patty Mills to the Clippers in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Eubanks is averaging 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.4 minutes across 37 appearances, including four starts, in 2024-25. The 27-year-old big man will likely compete for backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac with Nicolas Batum in Los Angeles.

