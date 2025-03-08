Drew Peterson Injury: Doesn't play Friday
Peterson didn't play in Friday's 114-110 win over the G League's Cleveland Charge due to a thigh contusion.
Peterson made his first career start in the NBA on Thursday before being transferred to the G League and suffering a thigh injury. When Peterson is able to return to action, his status as a two-way player will allow him to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League.
