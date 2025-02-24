Drew Peterson Injury: Misses G League game with ankle issue

Peterson was inactive Sunday in G League Maine Celtics' 115-107 loss to the Memphis Hustle due to an ankle injury.

Peterson is on a two-way deal with Boston, but he's seen the majority of his playing time in the G League this season. Through 19 appearances with Maine, Peterson has averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest.