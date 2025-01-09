Drew Peterson Injury: Ruled out Friday

Peterson (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.

Peterson is currently in concussion protocol and won't be ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Kings. The 25-year-old has played in 11 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.