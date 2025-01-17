Drew Peterson Injury: Still out with concussion
Peterson didn't play in Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 123-122 overtime win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a concussion.
Peterson first entered concussion protocol Jan. 9 and missed Boston's ensuing three games before the two-way player was assigned to the G League. Though his assignment to Maine seemed to suggest Peterson was off the injury report, the big man apparently still needs more time to clear the protocol.
