Drew Peterson headshot

Drew Peterson Injury: Still out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:27am

Peterson didn't play in Thursday in the G League Maine Celtics' 123-122 overtime win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a concussion.

Peterson first entered concussion protocol Jan. 9 and missed Boston's ensuing three games before the two-way player was assigned to the G League. Though his assignment to Maine seemed to suggest Peterson was off the injury report, the big man apparently still needs more time to clear the protocol.

