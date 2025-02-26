Drew Peterson News: Back in action for G League squad

Peterson (ankle) logged 30 minutes Tuesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 107-104 win over the Motor City Cruise, finishing with 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal.

An ankle issue kept him from playing in Maine's previous game Sunday against the Memphis Hustle, but Peterson operated without any restrictions Tuesday. The second-year forward is on a two-way deal with Boston, but he's likely to continue seeing the bulk of his playing time with Maine for the remainder of the season. Over his 20 G League appearances on the campaign, Peterson is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest.