Drew Peterson News: Back in action in G League
Peterson (thigh) finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 129-100 win over the Windy City Bulls.
Peterson missed Maine's previous two games due to a thigh contusion, but he was back in action Wednesday without any restrictions. A two-way player for Boston, Peterson has appeared in 18 games at the NBA level this season and is averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest.
