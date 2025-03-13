Fantasy Basketball
Drew Peterson News: Back in action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 12:18pm

Peterson (thigh) finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 129-100 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Peterson missed Maine's previous two games due to a thigh contusion, but he was back in action Wednesday without any restrictions. A two-way player for Boston, Peterson has appeared in 18 games at the NBA level this season and is averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per contest.

