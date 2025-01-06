Drew Peterson News: Dishes out nine dimes in G League

Peterson delivered 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 103-90 win over Birmingham.

Peterson drained five threes and finished just one dime away from a double-double, so he had an excellent outing as a reliable offensive contributor for Maine. This was the regular-season debut for Peterson, a former SoCal standout, and he averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across 10 outings in the Tip-Off Tournament.