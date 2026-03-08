Drew Peterson News: Diverse stat line in G League win

Peterson tallied 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks during 40 minutes in Saturday's 133-118 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Peterson came close to a triple-double as he made his usual contribution around the floor Saturday. He's in great form after averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game over his last seven G League starts.